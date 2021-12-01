Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,842 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

