Intersect Capital LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

