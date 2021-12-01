Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after buying an additional 200,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $361.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

