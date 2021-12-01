International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 85.3% in November

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICTEF remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

