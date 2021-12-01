International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 137.04 ($1.79), with a volume of 31819455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.40 ($1.72).

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

