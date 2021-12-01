Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Interface has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interface stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Interface worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

