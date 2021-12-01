Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,309 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

