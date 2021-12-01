Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,822. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.