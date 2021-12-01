Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$196.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$2.84 on Tuesday, hitting C$158.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$166.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.42. The company has a market cap of C$27.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.1300003 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

