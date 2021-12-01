InsurAce Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.02 or 0.08056863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.80 or 1.00310552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021769 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

