Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.29 and a 200-day moving average of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

