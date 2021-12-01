Insperity, Inc. (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

