Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,200 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $1,138,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.37. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.