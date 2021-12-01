Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

