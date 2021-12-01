Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,730.

Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$2,064.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.76. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$943.07 million and a P/E ratio of -91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

