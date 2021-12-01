Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.