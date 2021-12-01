Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 45,824 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ON24 by 308.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

