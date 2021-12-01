Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $14.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.63. 6,044,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $64,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $40,016,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

