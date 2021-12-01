Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MAA opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.