Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MAA opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

