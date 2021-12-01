Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 90,994 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $314.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $310.11 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

