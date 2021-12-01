Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 63,500 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DML shares. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

