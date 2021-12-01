Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRWD opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.61 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

