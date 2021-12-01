Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 6,758 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.