Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys 4,709 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond purchased 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.77 per share, with a total value of C$17,754.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,037,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,910,221.51.
TVE stock opened at C$3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.84.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.5278771 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.