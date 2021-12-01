Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys 7,058 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Evergy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

