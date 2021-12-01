Insider Buying: Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Purchases 10,250 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider Carmel Hourigan bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.88 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

