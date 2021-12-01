Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Purchases C$40,000.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

HOT.UN opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

