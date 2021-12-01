Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($200.91).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Thursday, September 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.74).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.80. The company has a market cap of £13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.