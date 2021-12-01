Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHYF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

