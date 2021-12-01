Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHYF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.
About Innate Pharma
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.