Infratil Limited (IFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Infratil’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28.
Infratil Company Profile
See Also: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.