Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Infratil’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Infratil alerts:

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, Qscan Group, Associate Companies, and Other segments. The company retails electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.