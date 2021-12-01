Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

