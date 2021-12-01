Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading Down 3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Inchcape Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

