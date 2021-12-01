ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. 478,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,205 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $15,178,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

