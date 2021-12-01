ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 16,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

