imbrex (REX) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

