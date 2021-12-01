Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

