IM Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,251% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 24.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.