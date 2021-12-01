Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ILKAY stock remained flat at $$30.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

