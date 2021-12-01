Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 48,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,796,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $788.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. Analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.