ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.58. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

