ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $2.14 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KLA by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.12. 4,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $427.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.