ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.13. 194,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

