i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $594.38 million, a PE ratio of -56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

