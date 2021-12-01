Hydra Achieves Market Cap of $48.69 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.62 or 0.00022110 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $612,420.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,611,606 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

