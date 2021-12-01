Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.42.
About Hunter Technology
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.