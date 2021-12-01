Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.42.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

