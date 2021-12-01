Howdoo Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $251,856.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,817,524 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.