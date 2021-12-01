Howard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $214.18 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

