Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

