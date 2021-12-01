Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

